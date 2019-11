PHOTO PROVIDED

Community members Trisha Roddy (pictured here), Jon Wonderly and Christina Augsburger hang scarves along Main Street Thanksgiving morning. About 25 scarves were made and bagged by an anonymous donor, to be hung up downtown for those in need this holiday season. After the annual Turkey Trot, which these community members participated in, in memory of their friend, the late Douglas Scholidon, they took time to hang the scarves in the spirit of Thanksgiving.