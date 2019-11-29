Fostoria

accidents

Saturday:

• EMS was requested for an accident on West High Street in which a vehicle struck a pole. Towing was requested. A private-property crash report was to be completed.

citations

Saturday:

• A warning for a stop-sign violation was issued on South Main Street.

Friday:

• A warning for headlights was issued at East Fremont and Sandusky streets.

thefts

Saturday:

• A subject at the station reported her purse having been stolen from a cart at a West High Street business.

• A caller requested an officer at East Tiffin and South Cadwallader streets regarding a stolen phone. An officer took the phone to the station.

• A South Main Street caller reported her dog had been stolen from her yard.

miscellaneous

Sunday:

• A West Fremont Street caller reported a bicycle left in her yard.

• A utility company reported a female who was told she could not get an extension on her bill said she would commit suicide and disconnected the line. The utility company could not reach her by phone and officers could not contact her at a Van Buren Street address.

• Two subjects were reported inside a gate at a Walnut Street address. An officer could not locate anyone.

• An alarm company reported a hold-up alarm at a North Countyline Street address. The building was secure, with no signs of entry.

• A caller reported a physical altercation at a Bulger Avenue address, with about four cars in the area. The hospital advised of a female in the emergency room. Officers reported an uncooperative witness.

• A Park Avenue caller reported receiving a call with noises in the background. The caller was advised of options.

• Building checks were done on West Corporate Drive and Park Avenue.

• A subject at the station reported a disturbance between males at an East North Street address. The female was taken to the residence and then to a family member’s house.

• A 911 call with hangup on callback involved a male reporting a female with scissors and a disturbance. Parties were separated.

Saturday:

• A caller reported a vehicle with a door open and a person inside at North Main and East North streets. Officers were unable to locate.

• A West North Street caller reported a disturbance in front of her residence. It was found to be an argument between family members. One of them had left by the time officers arrived.

• An officer assisted in unlocking a vehicle at a North Main Street address.

• A caller said a male juvenile shoved her brother off his bicycle, took the bike and went inside a North Main Street apartment.

• A juvenile reported three other boys pushed him off his bike at a Maple Street address. An officer was unable to locate the juveniles.

• A West Center Street caller requested an officer regarding a parking complaint. Tires on the vehicle were marked.

• An alarm company advised of a hold-up alarm at a North Countyline Street address.

• An East Tiffin Street resident at the station asked to speak to an officer about a civil protection order. The complainant was advised of options.

• An alarm company advised of a burglar alarm at an East South Street address. The keyholder advised to disregard.

• An officer attended to a disabled vehicle at North Countyline and Elm streets. The vehicle started and was moved off the roadway.

• The Wood County Sheriff’s Office reported a female saying, “Get off” could be heard on a call from an East Fremont Street address. The female was found to be intoxicated. Both parties were uncooperative and advised of options.

• Building checks were done on Perrysburg Road, Perry Street and Sandusky Street.

• A juvenile was warned for a curfew violation at a South Union Street address, taken to a residence and released to a parent.

• An officer made contact with a female’s family at a Stinchcomb Drive address. A family member reported having spoken to the female, who said she was fine and knew where she was and where she was going.

• A North Grant Street resident at the station reported telephone harassment. An officer advised of options.

• A West South Street caller reported an unruly juvenile. An officer advised of options.

• Calls were received regarding a male staggering into Van Buren Street near the hospital. The male was to be getting a ride home. The male later returned to the hospital and was somewhere inside attempting to elude officers. Contact was later made with the male and his wife; he was advised not to return to the hospital and was warned for disorderly conduct.

• A follow-up stop was made at a State Street address.

• A caller reported an unwanted male at a Lynn Street address. The male left prior to officers’ arrival. A juvenile female was advised of options and advised to contact police with any issues.

Friday:

• A possible disturbance between two females and a male was reported at a Woodward Avenue address. Subjects were advised of options.

• A vehicle was reported as blocking a parking lot at East Tiffin and South Main streets. The vehicle was moved.

• An officer assisted in unlocking a vehicle at a Davoli Street address.

• A follow-up stop was made at a South Union Street address.

• An alarm company reported a burglar alarm at a North Countyline Street address. A cleaning crew was found at the location.

• An unsuccessful attempt to serve a warrant was made at an East Jones Street address.

• A Lakeview Drive caller reported hearing juveniles screaming. A subject was advised of options.

• A neighbor reported a male and female yelling at a North Main Street address. Officers found everything to apparently be fine, with the subjects saying they were fixing a broken door.

• A school principal reported two juveniles not having been picked up after school and requested a home check at a Sandusky Street address. The father was on his way to get the children.

• An officer assisted in unlocking a vehicle at a Walnut Street address.

• A caller reported a man yelling at a Taft Boulevard address. Officers advised of options.

• A caller reported an abandoned bicycle at a North Main Street address. The bicycle was impounded.

Seneca County

accidents

Saturday:

• A caller from the 600 block of North Ohio 587 reported her daughter’s car was struck while in the driveway. A private-property crash report was completed.

• A deputy attended to an accident at South U.S. 23 and West Township Road 108 in which a vehicle was stuck in a ditch and the driver was taken into custody by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

citations

Sunday:

• A warning for speeding was issued at West Township Road 112 and North Ohio 587.

Friday:

• A warning was issued for a marked-lanes violation at South Ohio 587 and West U.S. 224.

miscellaneous

Saturday:

• A caller from South Ohio 23 and West U.S. 224 reported passing a vehicle that was continually crossing the center line. The report was discovered to be unfounded.

Friday:

• A male on the 5400 block of North Township Road 63 said he thinks the mother of his children may be under the influence of a drug and may be leaving for Missouri with the children.