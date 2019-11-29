MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times

Community members enjoy a Thanksgiving meal Wednesday afternoon at Fostoria Junior/Senior High School. Fostoria City Schools hosted its 10th annual free Community Dinner, serving turkey, corn, mashed potatoes, stuffing, rolls and pumpkin pie to the community in celebration of the season. Officials have previously said the event serves anywhere from 500 to 600 people. Students also created placemats they colored and decorated to give the cafeteria a more homey and welcoming atmosphere.