MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times

Karl Heaver puts toys in a Toys for Tots box at the Review Times Tuesday afternoon. Boxes are set up all around town collecting new, unwrapped donations of toys for local children in need. A Christmas for Every Child collects new toys for Fostoria children whose families may not be able to afford presents for the biggest gift-giving day of the year. Under the program, the Review Times and Toys for Tots work together to collect and then distribute toys to children ages 2-12 at an annual toy store, where families can “shop” through the donated items to give to their kids on Christmas. Heaver and his wife purchased toys from Kmart before the store closed early this year and saved them for the toy store. Boxes are located at Independence House, Big Bear, Key Bank, Moose Lodge 1567, Old Fort Bank, ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital, Reineke Ford, Dollar General, Superior Credit Union, the Review Times, VFW Post 421, American Legion Post 73, AMVETS Post 69, Dr. Steven Geroski DDS, Eye Center of NW Ohio, Home Savings Bank, First Federal Bank and Geary Family YMCA. In partnership with A Christmas for Every Child, the Fostoria Kiwanis Club is collecting new books for children ages 2-12 to be given away at the toy store. Boxes for books are located at Kaubisch Memorial Public Library, First Federal Bank, the United Way of Fostoria, Fostoria Learning Center and Fostoria Junior/Senior and Fostoria Elementary schools. An article about the annual toy drive can be read inside the Gift Guide.