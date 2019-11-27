It’s turkey time! And we’ve turned to some of Fostoria’s youngest chefs to ask them how to prepare a Thanksgiving Day feast. Here’s what they had to say:

Fostoria Elementary School

Mrs. Hannah Steinmetz’s kindergarten class

Put turkey in oven and bake it, but first cut the feathers off like a chicken. Eat it up as a family. Eat cake, cookies and pie. — Bri

Cook turkey for 10 hours. You eat it all. Play games with my brother. — Miley

You get the turkey at the store. Cook it in the oven for 5 minutes. Take it out and put it on a plate. Then you make a turkey sandwich with lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers. — Marqus

You cook the turkey in the cooker. Then you cook the cookies. — James

I get the turkey from the farm. I cook it for 4 hours. You eat it. — Alexionna

I put some salt on my turkey. I put it in the oven for 5 seconds. When it’s done, I put cheese and more salt on it. Then I eat it. — Liam

Put turkey in the oven for ten minutes, cut it and eat it. — MJ

Dad gets chicken. You buy fish at store. You cut it. You cook for 3 or 5 minutes. Mom puts broccoli on the table. That’s disgusting! — Alexis

You bake a turkey in the oven. Then you eat it. You bake a lot of food. Then you eat it all. Then you play with friends and take a chill. — Jaiden

We go to Grandma’s. Of course, we will have turkey and stuffing. You cook the turkey in the oven for 55 minutes. Then I make gifts for family. — Bradyn

Cut up turkey and put in the microwave for five minutes, take it out sit it on the table. Make potatoes, pick a flower for mom. — Kairi

My mom makes cereal. I play. Then I watch Paw Patrol on dad’s phone. — Miley

You cook the turkey up in the oven. 20 minutes. You eat it. And you eat cookies and use cookie cutters. — Nick

We get the original meat at the store. You cook it in the oven for 7 minutes. We take it out and put it on the plates and cut it up. Then we start eating. — Kamden

Put turkey in the oven and then the microwave. Put turkey on a plate. Get corn and beans. Eat with family. — Lillyanna

Put the turkey in the oven for a couple seconds. Take it out and eat it. Get oreao cookies on the table and eat when daddy gets home. — Armando

Help my family bake the turkey. Take all the ice cubes out and put in the oven. Set up the table with turkey skin. Eat at the turkey skin table. — John

Mr. Ryan Whipple’s kindergarten class

I am making green beans. I am making the turkey in the pot. I tell my family I am done and then we have a fall feast. — Camrinn

First I put the chicken in the pot. Then I put green beans on the table. And then I get the decorations. And then I put all the desserts on the table. — Emerson

My mom makes a turkey and I take him out of the oven. — Maci

First I put a lid on. Then I put the chicken inside the cooker. I make the kitchen counter. Then I put grandma in front of the cooker. — Brody

Applesauce, chicken, grilled cheese and put it in the microwave. Put numbers on the chicken and put it back in the microwave. — Nora

I would put decorations up. I would make turkey, mashed potatoes and strawberries. I would help mommy cook food. — Allison

Put sauce in it and make it. Put crunchy balls in it that tastes good. — Haylee

I would make gravy and make mashed potatoes. Lots of chicken too. I would make ice cream and cupcakes. — Josie

I would make turkey. I would make mashed potatoes too. And some macaroni. I would get my mommy and ask her to help me. — Kizzey

First I would get a turkey. Then I cook it. Then I go to the store to get decorations. Then I tell my family that the feast is done. — Decker

Put it in the pot and make the turkey warm. — Richard

Me and my dad are catching a turkey to make a turkey pie. — Oliver

Meme and Papa and me make a turkey together. We put it in the stove. — Lay’la

Me and my mom make a turkey together. — Ethan

My family lies to make burnt turkey. My brother makes it too. My brother and me caught the turkey with a net in the middle of the night. We found 3 turkeys. Then we saw them gobbling in the morning. — Landon

I bake the turkey with my mommy. — Tyler

My dad is make the turkey. Me and my mom are making mash potato. — Elijah

Mrs. Kelley Hasselbach’s preschool class

Mommy always buys food. Then mom cooks peanut butter sandwich, a doughnut and chocolate milk. We sit and …. mommy and daddy eat with me. Happy Thanksgiving! — Abel

Use the eyeballs for soup. Rest turkey — put in oven — heat up super hot. Take out of oven and eat with noodles, cereal and cookies. — Devin

Cook the turkey in the oven for five minutes. Then cook the noodles on the stove for 100 minutes. Sit at table with mom, dad, Michael. — Braxton

1) Cook the noodles for 45 minutes. 2) Take them out let cool. 3) Than cook turkey in the microwave for 3 minutes. 4) Sit down with family and have Thanksgiving. — Avalynn

1) Cook mash potatoes with cheese in the oven for 5 minutes. 2) Then the turkey cook in oven for 10. 3) We get butter and milk on stove mix together to gravy. 4) Eat with Bristol, mommy, daddy and my sister. — Kaerigan

Cook with mommy and daddy. Put syrup on turkey — put in microwave for 100 minutes. When time goes off, you take a knife and cut the turkey. Eat with mom, dad, cousins, Uncle Chase, Papa Mimi and Yaya and Babe sis, Lucy. — Maximo

Mrs. Lisa Donelson’s kindergarten class

My grandma makes me some chicken. Then she puts it in the microwave. Then she buys me robot toys and a tablet. We have mashed potatoes and sausage. — J’Sean

We set out the food. We set out the table. We put out forks. We put out napkins. We put out the spoons. — Ruby

We get turkey. And then my grandma makes pickle wraps and then pickles. We have ham. Then we have Thanksgiving stuff. Everyone gets more turkey. — Michael

Have a tablecloth. You need drinks. We need chairs. We need cups. We play games. We have ice cream with strawberries. — Reese

We have Thanksgiving at my house and we go to someone else’s house sometimes. We have chicken, corn on the cob and pizza. Sometimes we have pumpkin pie. — Larry

We have food. We eat chicken. We have beans and chicken nuggets. I would like to go to my friend’s house. — Addasin

You get on the phone. Eat turkey and chicken. Eat rice. Then kids can play hid and seek. The kids can run around outside my house. — Elyas

We cook the turkey, chicken, potatoes and pumpkin pie. We eat meatloaf and strawberry pie. I play with my firetruck, then go visit my cousins. — Xzadrian

I help mommy decorate the house. And I go get dinner of turkey. We have mashed potatoes and I get some turkey toys. — Bristol

We sing Happy Turkey Day! Then we cook mashed potatoes, corn and pumpkin pie. We eat it, then we celebrate. — Ariah

We cook the chicken. Then we eat and drink water. We play legos at home. — Aleesia

My parents come to Thanksgiving. We make pumpkin pie and chicken. We eat turkey, then we play patty cake. — Ariel

We wash our hands then we cook the cute turkey. We eat the turkey and pie. Then we play with my Lion King toys. — Kylie

We cook the turkey, mashed potatoes and corn. Then we read books about princesses. We go to bed because we are tired. — Zendaya

We cook the chicken and turkey. We have ham. We have corn. We have Thanksgiving at school. Happy Fall Feast! — William

We got to pawpaw’s house. We play with the toys. We cook the turkey, then we eat it. The turkey burns, then I count to 20. — Noah

I like Thanksgiving chicken. I like to have turkey. I like ham. We have mashed potatoes. We go to my aunt’s house. We cook corn. — Jackson S.

We put out plates, then we cook stuff. We eat mac and cheese and we put out forks. We eat pancakes for dessert. — Jackson B.