By LINDA WOODLAND

MANAGING EDITOR

Seneca County Firemen’s Association is closing in on its mission to “Bring the General Home.”

The “General” is a 1927 International chassis with a General Manufacturing fire apparatus. It was the first motorized firefighting truck the newly formed Bascom Community Fire Department purchased 92 years ago. In 1968 it was sold in order to purchase newer firefighting equipment.

Last year, former Bascom Fire Chief Joe Brandt stumbled across the restored fire truck on a nationwide website and learned that it was for sale in California at a price of $40,000.

Brandt, vice president of the firemen’s association, began a quest to bring the fire truck back to Seneca County.

“We needed $40,000 plus money for expenses,” Brandt said. “And now we’re knocking on the door, I hope.”

Walmart Community Grants Team and Facility #1622 awarded $3,500 to the SCFA through the Walmart Foundation, which helps to give back to the communities in which they operate. The check was presented by Tiffin Walmart’s Assistant Store Manager Paul Crawford. Accepting the check were officers of the SFCA — Dennis Wilkinson, treasurer; Fred Lust, president; and Brandt.

As of Monday, the “Bring the General Home” project is 81 percent complete of its proposed goal of $45,000. That amount includes $40,000 for the truck and $5,000 for transportation expenses.

“I got to tell you, I had tears in my eyes,” Brandt said of the donations that have brought the project this far.

“Of course, you want to thank everybody who has taken care of it since it left here in 1950. It’s been quite a march in history and has been in the fire family all its life.”

From Bascom, the old engine was transported to Los Angeles County, California, by two Los Angeles County firemen who started the restoration and sold it to a Kern County fire captain. The captain completed the restoration and, in turn, sold it to his friend, a Kern County fire captain who has owned it for the past 27 years. Recently retired, that firefighter placed the old engine up for sale.

Once returned to Seneca County, the old fire apparatus will be housed at the Seneca County Museum. Brandt said the firemen’s association has other items, such as a steamer, a chemical cart and a hose wagon stored in a building on the museum’s property behind the museum.

The goal is to make the building look like an “old-time fire station,” which, according to Brandt, it already has the makings of. The facility will be known as the Seneca County Firemen’s Museum.

SCFA includes Bascom Joint Fire District, Fostoria Fire Division, Tiffin Fire & Rescue Division, Bettsville Volunteer Fire Department, New Riegel NBS Fire District, Kansas Fire Department, Old Fort Fire Department, Bloom Township Fire Department, Clinton Township Fire Department, Green Springs Fire Department, Scipio-Republic Fire Department and AVR Fire District.

“Bring the General home” is a 501(c)3 project, allowing anyone who donates to use their donation as a tax deduction. Those who donate to the project will have their name, business and/or memorial listed on a plaque displayed with the truck.

To contribute, donations can be presented to the Sutton Bank in Tiffin or Attica, or by contacting Brandt at 419-937-6447 for further information or donation pickup.

“It’s so close. If you want to get on the bandwagon, here’s your chance,” Brandt said. “We’d love to get her home.”