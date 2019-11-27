By JOSEPH GILROY

STAFF WRITER

The Thanksgiving holiday is a time for families to get reacquainted with one another and to celebrate the harvest and their blessings of the past year.

For the less fortunate, it sometimes seems a little harder to locate their blessings. But for past 36-plus years, Fostorians in need have been helped by the Sharing Kitchen and its founder, Phyllis Hulderman.

Once again this year, Hulderman and her group of volunteers will continue to bless those in the community with a full belly of turkey and all of the traditional Thanksgiving fixings today from 9-11 a.m.

On the menu will be turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans and pies.

The Sharing Kitchen is one of the few food pantries that are 100 percent free from government funding — they receive all their supplies through generous local donors.

“We are a nonprofit that gets no help from the government,” Hulderman said. “I am so proud of this community and how they open their hearts to those in need.

“People don’t realize how lucky they are nowadays because the government does a good job of meeting their most basic of needs,” she added. “They have stepped in and really helped, where back in those days they didn’t. We have done a good job with helping meet the needs of the community to supplement some of the programs the government is offering, or for those that may not quite qualify for aid.”

In 1982, Hulderman said she and her husband, Joe, were watching the news when they saw a special about a soup kitchen located in Wisconsin.

She couldn’t help but think that if there were people there that were hungry, there had to be people in this community going hungry, too. After several weeks of agonizing over whether there were people in her own city who were without food, she decided to act on it.

“I wondered if there were hungry people like that in Fostoria,” she said. “So, I went up to the unemployment offices of Wood, Hancock and Seneca counties and asked if they thought that there was a real need for a soup kitchen in our area and they all said, ‘yes, there absolutely is a need here and that there are lots of people who go hungry.’”

From there, Hulderman went in search of donors. She was able to secure support from 14 out of the 15 local churches in those early years, and that number has grown to as many as 23. Currently there are 20 churches that rotate.

The pantry serves meals every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9-11 a.m.

The Sharing Kitchen is always accepting volunteers. If you would like to volunteer, simply show up and they will find something you can do.