Village of Bettsville’s utility office is to be closed to visitors starting Monday.

Seneca County Jail has canceled visitation and is suspending non-essential personnel from entering the jail.

Sentinel Career & Technology Center’s fish fry March 20 has been canceled. Also canceled are the farmers share breakfast March 24; Seneca County EMA Sky Watch program March 25; SkillsUSA 5K Fun Run March 27; and Sentinel FFA banquet March 31.

Columbian High School’s Academic Letter Breakfast is canceled.

Attica Jr. Fair Reverse Raffle scheduled for Saturday has been canceled. Attica Senior Fair Board and Attica Fair Sale Committee will meet Saturday to draw the raffle tickets, and it will be videoed. All winners and the video of the drawing will be posted to the Attica fair website by Monday.

The St. Patrick’s Day lock-in at Impact Youth Center for Seneca Mentoring Youth Links participants is canceled.

Bettsville Firefighters Association’s reverse raffle has been rescheduled for April 26.

Tiffin Firefighters Local 322’s sportsman’s raffle is postponed until May 9.

St. Francis Senior Ministries’ fish fry at Seneca County Commission on Aging on Friday has been canceled.

Herman’s Hermits at The Ritz Theatre is being postponed.

Green Springs Volunteer Fire Department’s pancake and sausage breakfast on Sunday has been canceled.

Tiffin’s St. Patrick’s Day 5K has been canceled.

City of Tiffin government offices are to be closed March 16-31.

Solitude Ministries is postponing its Bible study.

Seneca East’s 50th celebration is being postponed. The baseball/softball mattress sale fundraiser Saturday is canceled.

More Than Just a Bridal Fair is being postponed.

The Grange celebration for Pleasant Grove and Loudon Center has been postponed until the fall.

St. Mary’s Irish reverse raffle has been moved to May 15.

The Blade’s Northwest Ohio Championship Spelling Bee has been canceled.

Tiffin City Schools’ youth volleyball clinics are canceled.

Seneca County Board of Developmental Disabilities: Aktion Club, Unity and STIR meetings, provider appreciation, symphony and storytime, craft show, celebrity basketball game, Special Olympics bowling practice, afterhours night at The Ritz and dinner and dialogue all have been canceled. A human rights meeting is to be via teleconference instead.

Tiffin Academy of Hair Design will be closed Friday and Saturday to disinfect the building and will reopen Tuesday.

Sandusky County Park District programs are canceled.

Heidelberg University’s “Furry Friends” “Willy Wonka,” the symphonic band guest concert and the education summit have been canceled.

Tiffin University canceled in-person classes, its women’s leadership conference, a book-signing event, its band and choir concert, arts scholarship day, a poverty simulator, Junior Achievement in a Day, BIT training, a forensic psychology open house, ProMusic showcase concert, Seneca County Youth Leadership, Tiffin arts scholarship open house, Summit to Success, Kids Choir concert and the international dinner.

Tiffin-Seneca Public Library has canceled its symphony storytime.

Columbian High School has canceled its senior citizens brunch and matinee musical performance.

Terra State Community College extended its spring break by a week and on-campus courses are to resume online only March 23. Classes that take place off-campus are to continue as scheduled as long as host sites conduce regular business. Students who live in The Landings at Terra Village will have the option to return to campus the week of March 23.

Marion Technical College is moving all on-campus classes to online instruction beginning Friday through April 10. College Credit Plus classes offered at local high school sites will continue. MTC will remain open with limited staff to maintain essential day-to-day operations, with additional staff working from home during this time. The college will be closed for spring break between March 23 and 27. Events on campus during this time will be canceled to limit social gatherings. Students will be able to return to MTC on April 13, though the date is subject to change.

Ashland University has suspended all face-to-face classroom instruction as of March 16 and will move those classes to an online format beginning March 18. Normal face-to-face instruction is targeted to resume on March 30. Courses normally offered through an online format will continue as scheduled.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced children in Ohio will have an extended spring break of three weeks. It is to begin at the close of school Monday, continue until April 3 and be reviewed afterwards.

All remaining Ohio High School Athletic Association winter tournaments are postponed until further notice, according to OHSAA. The postponement includes boys basketball regionals and state wrestling, ice hockey and girls basketball.

An order is being issued banning mass gatherings of 100+ in Ohio. According to Governor Mike DeWine, it includes auditoriums, stadiums, arenas, large conference rooms, meeting halls, cafeterias or any other confined indoor or outdoor space, and also includes parades, fairs and festivals.

A mass gathering does not include normal operations at airports, bus and train stations, medical facilities, shopping malls, shopping centers or other spaces where 100 or more people may be in transit.

The order does not apply to typical office environments, schools, restaurants, factories or retail or grocery stores where large groups of people are present, but it’s unusual for them to be within an arm’s length of one another. It also does not apply to religious gatherings or gatherings for the purpose of exercising First Amendment protected speech, according to the governor.