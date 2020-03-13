Herman’s Hermits’ March 21 performance at the Ritz Theatre in Tiffin has been postponed and will be reschedule with a new date. Any tickets held for the event will be valid for the new date. All other events fewer than 100 people, including auditions for “The Robber Bridegroom” on Sunday and Monday and the March Movie Series date on Wednesday, are still on the schedule. The theatre said it will make decisions on future events “as appropriately as possible.” For updates and additional information, contact the Ritz Theatre box office at 419-448-8544 or www.ritztheatre.org.
