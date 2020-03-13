Fostoria City Schools closing ar end of day March 13
Fostoria City School’s Superintendent Andrew Sprang announced today, March 13, the school district will begin its three-week, state mandated spring break at the close of school today. All school activities and events are postponed until further notice. See Saturday’s edition for complete details.
