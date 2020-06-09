By SARA ARTHURS

There are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Hancock County nursing homes, but that doesn’t mean things haven’t changed.

Hancock Public Health confirmed in an email that, as of Monday, there have been no confirmed cases in the county’s nursing homes. Several nursing homes in neighboring counties have had numerous cases, including the Meadows of Leipsic, Mennonite Memorial Home in Bluffton and Kenton Nursing Rehab Center.

Debra Kriner, director of clinical services at Birchaven, said a few months ago, things seemed “what we considered normal.” Residents would participate in group activities, and eat together in the dining room.

“All of the sudden, everything changed,” Kriner said.

She said now staff take people’s temperatures as they come in, and must wear masks all day. Birchaven has had families communicate with residents through FaceTime and Skype, and are finding that just being able to see their face brings some joy and relief. Families also visit through the windows.

To try to keep some activities while social distancing, the nursing home has offered singalongs in the hallway, where residents stay in their rooms in the doorways. Birchaven also recently received “virtual reality” equipment through a grant, meaning a resident can be wearing the virtual reality glasses and see their surroundings as if they are walking the streets of Paris — or, through Google maps, their own backyard.

Bridgett Mundy, director of residential care, said one good thing that has come out of this situation is that it’s forced Birchaven and its residents to embrace technology in some new and helpful ways.

Austin Gerber, administrator at Good Samaritan Society in Arlington, said the facility had to eliminate visitors and group activities early on in the pandemic. Residents must social distance not only from their families, but from each other. But “there’s only so much TV and crafts” they can do in their rooms before morale is affected, he said, noting that Ohio is generally considered “a high depression state” in long-term care facilities.

And he said it’s hard to keep patients with dementia in their rooms, as they tend to wander. Staff can tell that these patients, seeing staff wearing masks, are becoming confused.

Gerber said Good Samaritan encourages “virtual visits” and window visits with family.

Good Samaritan has been doing what it can to keep the virus out. Gerber said patients must test negative to be admitted to the nursing home. Staff have been doing extra disinfecting, especially of things like doorknobs and call lights, and have changed the rules for vendors delivering packages, who now drop items at the door.

Staff members have been cutting residents’ hair themselves, “doing the best we can,” but many of the women miss getting weekly perms, Gerber said.

Gerber said he tries to stay optimistic, but knows that — especially if it takes a long time to develop a vaccine — it’s possible the virus could eventually get into the nursing home.

Kriner said at Birchaven, they are doing “everything in our power” to keep the virus out and residents healthy. But they have a contingency plan in case the virus does get in.

Gerber said the hardest part amid all the changes has been the lack of visitors for patients whose health are starting to decline and who are nearing the end of their lives.

Karim Baroudi, Hancock County health commissioner, said in an email that early in January, Hancock Public Health reached out to all long-term care facilities in its jurisdiction. He said the health department usually reaches out on infection control during flu season, but as the coronavirus became more of a concern, they started “ramping up preparedness” with long-term care facilities to ensure solid plans were in place “to deal with any potential spread among their residents or staff.”

Baroudi said the health department called on national expertise from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Ohio Department of Health. A group continues to meet regularly.

“Credit goes to their residents, their families, their corporate operators, administrators, and their entire staff for keeping their facilities COVID-19 free (knock on wood)!,” Baroudi wrote of the county’s nursing homes.

Through Hancock Public Health’s “incident command,” test kits were distributed to long-term care facilities to test residents and staff, and requests for personal protective equipment were filled from the Strategic National Stockpile, he said.

Through these weekly meetings, led by Hancock Public Health epidemiologist Chad Masters, “we forged partnerships that are going to serve this community for a long long time after we effectively contain and mitigate the pandemic,” Baroudi wrote.

A similar group has been meeting weekly to discuss “congregate housing situation” like group homes.

