By MATT WESTERHOLD

FOR THE REVIEW TIMES

SANDUSKY — Cedar Point and Kalahari Resorts both got clearance to reopen as soon as June 19, a development local officials are celebrating.

“As a result of ongoing discussions with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, we are very pleased to announce that our Ohio parks, including Cedar Point and Kings Island, have been cleared to reopen,” Cedar Fair CEO Richard A. Zimmerman said. “We will provide specific opening dates just as soon as we confirm details with the governor.”

Cedar Fair, which owns Cedar Point and Kings Island, is the amusement park chain headquartered in Sandusky.

Zimmerman said company officials appreciated the cooperation and support of all those who have worked hard to help “us and the state of Ohio reopen.”

“We plan to continue conversations with the governor and lieutenant governor that have helped reach a positive resolution for all parties. We also owe a big thank you to our local city, county and state officials who have assisted us throughout this process,” Zimmerman said. “The reopening of our parks is crucial to the economic viability of Erie County and Warren County (near Cincinnati where Kings Island is located), and we look forward to getting back to business and hope that other states will follow Ohio’s lead in reopening parks around the country.”

Zimmerman said Erie County commissioners Matt Old and Pat Shenigo have been fierce allies in the effort to get the park reopened.

Old said he was thrilled with the news.

“I’m so glad to hear the announcement from Gov. DeWine. So many of our small businesses depend on visitors coming here and spending money,” Old said. “Cedar Point and our water parks are prepared to safely welcome guests to Erie County.”

Old said this is the beginning of a regional economic recovery.

“Now more than ever it is important for for our community to shop at and support local businesses from Kalahari and Cedar Point to our shops on Main Streets,” he said.

“Cedar Fair is taking every necessary precaution to keep guests and associates safe in accordance with governmental and CDC directives, Erie County and Warren County health departments, medical professionals, Ohio’s Development Services Agency and industry best practices,” Zimmerman said.

He said more details about their safety measures and what to expect when visiting Ohio-based parks will be released closer to the opening date.