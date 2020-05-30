By SCOTT COTTOS

STAFF WRITER

Things aren’t entirely back to normal at St. Wendelin Catholic Church, but a major step forward has been taken as the world continues to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

While Masses had been celebrated only online in the last two months, St. Wendelin is returning to hosting them live.

Parishioners are welcome to attend this weekend as the church will host its regular masses at 4:30 p.m. today and at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sunday. There will be no Spanish service. More information on the extent of the reopening of the church is available at stwendelin.org.

Social distancing and sanitation measures will be taken in consideration of guidance from the state, Bishop Daniel Thomas of the Toledo Diocese and ideas implemented by other dioceses. Only Masses, private prayer and limited other activities will take place in the church.

Thomas has dispensed area Catholics from attending Sunday Mass until further notice due to the pandemic, and St. Wendelin’s weekend Masses will continue to be available online.

But St. Wendelin staff members sense the parishioners wanting to get back to attending services in the way they’re most accustomed — albeit with masks partially covering their faces.

“I think people are anxious to get back together again,” Parish Manager Jon Hay said. “This is the first time we’ve had a social-media presence on Facebook, where we’re doing live broadcasts of the Mass, and that’s the only option that they’ve had. It’s been neat to see people comment and tune in and try to participate in a remote way, and folks who you wouldn’t normally maybe see on social media are now trying to be involved and stay connected. That’s been encouraging, and in their comments they wish each other well, but they also comment about how much they look forward to getting back together again. It’s been encouraging.

“I was encouraged by the number of folks who turned out for our first Mass back this past Tuesday. The number of folks who came to that — it was exciting; they seemed excited to be back.”

Anthony Gallina, the church’s pastoral associate for worship, liked how Tuesday’s first venture into the diocese’s “soft reopening” went.

“We had 39 attend that first Mass on Tuesday, and it went well,” he said. “Everybody was appreciative and happy to be back, and everybody followed what we had put in place. Our guidelines are on our website. … Everybody’s been very gracious and we pray that will continue to be the case.”

Hay noted that Sunday is Pentecost, which Christians commemorate as the descent of the Holy Spirit into Jesus’ followers, and perhaps that will add some inspiration to those wanting to reunite at church.

But Gallina, who is also St. Wendelin’s director of music, doesn’t expect to see a full house for any of the weekend Masses, and not only because of governmental restrictions against such a thing.

“I think we’ll see a greatly diminished number,” he said. “As I’ve been seeing things from other music directors throughout the country that have already reopened, they’re seeing diminished numbers, which is understandable because people need to put their health first. When they feel safe to come back, that’s the best time for them to come back.”

To be in accordance with various guidelines and perhaps ease the minds of those attending the Masses, St. Wendelin has adopted a pew-numbering system used in the Cincinnati Diocese.

“We have numbered our pews 1, 2 and 3,” Gallina said. “In accordance with the governor’s order, we’re limited to 50 percent of capacity, but then you also have to factor in social distancing. By the blueprints of 1993, the capacity is 825. So, there’s 50 percent of that, but you also have to factor in six feet of distance between everybody who’s not in the same household. We’re probably closer to 100 or 125, using every third pew.

“Each Mass has a designated pew, so people aren’t sitting in one that was used by the previous Mass. We’re going to try to disinfect and sterilize as much as possible between those times. That will help keep two pews of distance between people, front to back, and then we’re asking everybody to keep six feet from members who are not in their household.”

This weekend will give the Rev. Doug Taylor, St. Wendelin’s parochial administrator, a rare opportunity to see any sizable number of church members together since his arrival on Feb. 23.

“I’m very excited, but also nervous,” he said. “We want to be faithful to what we’ve been practicing. We don’t want to fall back into old ways.”

Taylor commended his staff for how it has prepared for the church’s reopening.

“Our staff has been really good,” he said. “It never is a one-man show here or in any Catholic church. It takes a lot of people, a lot of ministries, and it’s taken the whole staff to adapt to both the government policies and our bishop’s policies and to implement them specific to our parish and our town. The staff has done a great job.”