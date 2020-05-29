By MATT NYE

FOR THE REVIEW TIMES

To do something for nearly 50 years, you have to love what you do.

Sandy Detterman, a beautician in Fostoria, has returned to work at Margaret’s Hair Salon 1106 N. Countyline St.

After not taking much vacation during her nearly 50-year career, she returned to work recently after an eight-week hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think having the time off — it really showed that (the clients) really appreciate us. When you’re there every week and don’t take much vacation, maybe they take you for granted, but I think they really found out they appreciate us. They were desperate,” Detterman said. “Last week I worked every day from morning until the evening. We are just trying to get through the bulk of our customers.”

During the eight-week shutdown, Detterman said she didn’t accept being idle. She cleaned her house, participated in a Bible study, taught one of her own on Zoom and made it a goal every day to get something done.

“I stayed busy,” she said. “I made over 75 masks, I crocheted — I wasn’t just sitting around. I do have grandchildren I really miss. I’ve taken care of them a lot and now all of a sudden I can’t; so it’s been hard. I love my grandkids.

“I always get up and set a goal for the day. ‘What do I need to get done today?’ So I look ahead a little bit and I think I’m a happier person to stay busy. Some people might get down during this time, but it went well for me, but I definitely was ready to come back.”

Since she’s been back, things have been a bit different. She is still backed up a few weeks with appointments, but the requirements of social distancing has been a change.

“Probably with the two other girls I work with, our anxiety levels have been pretty high since we’ve been back,” Detterman said. “There are so many requirements now in what we have to do when a person is here and after they leave. We have to sanitize everything they touched, we have to wear masks, they have to wear masks because we have to be so close to the person. We can’t be six feet away from them and do our job. We also have barriers between us with shower curtains up.

“Also, the timing has been a little off because we can only have one person per chair in the salon at a time and then we have the next person wait in their car, and we have to get them when we are ready. We just can’t get to as many people in one day as we used to. So the timing of our schedule is difficult.”

During the downtime, Detterman’s clients reached out to her and were asking her when they were opening back up. She said she doesn’t have as many clients as some other beauticians any more because she works only two and a half days a week, but some clients have been with her for quite some time.

“Some have been with me for about as long (50 years), but some have deceased as well and I just gain some new ones,” she said. “They stay with you.

“When I started, the ladies would come every week to the beauty shop, so you would build friendships over that time. You get to know these people and I just enjoy making them look pretty and I do guys as well. I’ve done some of them for a long time, but I like making them look good if there’s a satisfaction to that. Maybe I’m just old school where you give your all to your work or to your clientele. I’ve thought that I’ve done that.”

Even though Detterman lives in Tiffin, she has always stayed in and around Fostoria. She was born in Fostoria, graduated there and after a one-year stint at her first job in Bettsville after college, she stayed where home was.

“I always liked messing around with hair. I liked doing it and I did our neighbors’ hair and did some hair for prom,” Detterman said. “It was always an interest of mine. So I pursued it after graduating and after my first job in Bettsville, I worked 27 years at North Street Styling. I owned my own shop for eight years, but then went back to booth renting and working for someone like Margaret’s now.

“I always stayed in Fostoria because that’s where I built my business. I was married and lived in Tiffin, but I chose to stay working there because I already built up my clientele. I’ve driven back and forth ever since.”

She admitted there really wasn’t any hesitation of not going back after the eight-week shutdown.

“I just enjoy what I do. I enjoy the people, the salon I work at and the people I work with. We have a lot of fun,” she said. “As long as my back and knees allow me to do this, I won’t be stopping anytime soon.”