By SARA ARTHURS

Staff Writer

Universities are planning for fall semester amid a lot of uncertainty. The goal, administrators say, is to give students the campus experience while keeping everyone safe.

Both the University of Findlay and Ohio Northern University have involved several of their faculty in health care fields, like pharmacy, in the committees planning for the fall.

“We’re relying on their expertise quite a bit,” said Daniel DiBiasio, president of Ohio Northern.

Both campuses intend to offer in-person classes, but things will be different this fall.

“We want the campus to be safe,” said Dave Emsweller, vice president of student affairs at the University of Findlay.

He said all faculty are being asked to make sure they can deliver their courses online so, if they need to switch to online learning again suddenly, they’ll be ready.

Emsweller said there’s a lot of speculation that December might bring a lot of virus cases, as students go home for Thanksgiving, then return to campus, then go home again at Christmas. UF is considering having students go home at Thanksgiving and complete the last few weeks of the semester’s courses online to minimize travel, but this has not been decided for sure, he said.

ONU, meanwhile, has changed its calendar so fall semester will start two weeks early, on Aug. 10, and finish on Nov. 20, the Friday before Thanksgiving. DiBiasio noted that, in addition to COVID-19 concerns, we will also be heading into flu season about that time. To make this schedule work, ONU will hold classes on Labor Day as well as during what would normally be a two-day fall break.

Emsweller, in a press release, said among the things the UF subcommittee creating the “Oilers Start Safe & Stay Safe” plan are looking at are social distancing protocols, facility setup, cleaning and sanitation of student housing and campus buildings, food service, event management, health checks, support services and other preventative measures.

This includes ensuring that there are protocols for cleaning facilities and, in some cases, installing barriers in high-traffic areas. But “cleaning is a community effort,” Emsweller said. Wipes and hand sanitizer will be available in classrooms for students and faculty, he said.

DiBiasio said ONU will be cleaning more frequently and promoting social distancing and good hygiene among students.

Emsweller pointed out universities host large events regularly. UF, for example, had a concert scheduled for October. He said campus leaders are waiting on guidance from the state as to what types of public events will be permitted.

He said the hope is that there will be at least some kinds of small events taking place. He said student affairs staff are working on how to engage students while maintaining social distancing, and he said for incoming freshmen in particular, “a big part of college” is the experience of being on campus. UF hopes to give them that experience in some way, but it will look different than usual, Emsweller said.

DiBiasio agreed, and said ONU prides itself on being a residential campus where people get to know each other “up close.” The university still wants to encourage students to be engaged, and campus leaders want to “build relationships with our students right from the start.” But this might not happen in the same way as it does most years.

Emsweller said the university sends updates to the campus community, including parents, and shares all these communications on its coronavirus webpage. ONU has been hearing from concerned parents who want to make sure campus is safe.

Robin Bowlus, vice president for enrollment management at Bluffton University, said in an email that that school “does plan to offer in-person and residential living in the fall. We are working on the details of campus living and learning during this time and will align with guidelines which we understand are forthcoming from the governor and the Ohio Department of Higher Education.” Bluffton will release a more detailed plan in mid-June following a board of trustees meeting, Bowlus wrote.

Owens Community College is also still working on its plans for fall, according to an email from public and media relations manager Jared Meade.

