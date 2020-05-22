Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many local nonprofit agencies have been forced to cancel their spring fundraisers.

In many cases, these events serve as the agencies’ signature fundraisers. The lack of fundraising dollars will leave many local charities scrambling to meet needs, which have been heightened during this pandemic.

In response to this, The Review Times and The Findlay Courier have launched Give Kindness, a chance for the community to support those who support us. In addition, nonprofits can list their mission statement and wish list on the directory for free. Visit https://community.reviewtimes.com/give-kindness/ for more details.