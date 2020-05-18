Home Coronavirus Off to market Advertisement || Coronavirus Off to market By Review TImes - May 18, 2020 4 The Fostoria Garden Club’s initial Farmers’ Market of the season on the grassy lot at Main and Tiffin streets resulted in plenty of social distancing and mask wearing in recognition of the coronavirus pandemic Saturday, but more than 30 vendors and numerous shoppers took advantage of the opportunity to get out and around and do some buying and selling. Among them were Lolie Anez and her great-granddaughter, Mila Cervantes, who were scanning the goods at the table of Fremont’s Bella Cuisine. (SCOTT COTTOS / The Review Times) Comments comments RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Coronavirus Geared up to graduate Coronavirus Graduates on parade Coronavirus Eggs-cellence in appreciation TRENDING Graduates on parade May 18, 2020 Off to market May 18, 2020 Geared up to graduate May 18, 2020