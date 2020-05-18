Home Coronavirus Graduates on parade Advertisement || Coronavirus Graduates on parade By Review TImes - May 18, 2020 3 Members of Fostoria High School’s Class of 2020 parade down Main Street Sunday as part of an abnormal graduation year created by the coronavirus pandemic. Led by police and fire vehicles, students drove south on Main from the former Honeywell plant at Main and Jones roads to the intersection with South Street. Residents honored the graduates by posting banners, decorating their homes and waving and taking videos and photos from the sidewalks. FHS’ actual commencement will be held in a modified format May 31 at Memorial Stadium. (SCOTT COTTOS / The Review Times) Comments comments RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Coronavirus Geared up to graduate Coronavirus Off to market Coronavirus Eggs-cellence in appreciation TRENDING Graduates on parade May 18, 2020 Off to market May 18, 2020 Geared up to graduate May 18, 2020