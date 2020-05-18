Members of Fostoria High School’s Class of 2020 parade down Main Street Sunday as part of an abnormal graduation year created by the coronavirus pandemic. Led by police and fire vehicles, students drove south on Main from the former Honeywell plant at Main and Jones roads to the intersection with South Street. Residents honored the graduates by posting banners, decorating their homes and waving and taking videos and photos from the sidewalks. FHS’ actual commencement will be held in a modified format May 31 at Memorial Stadium. (SCOTT COTTOS / The Review Times)

