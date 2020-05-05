By NICOLE WALBY

FOR THE REVIEW TIMES

Tiffin University graduates celebrated in their own way Saturday for the university’s 132nd Commencement Ceremony — which took place virtually on the university’s website.

Baleigh Searles grew up in Tiffin having graduated from Hopewell-Loudon High School in 2017.

Searles received her bachelor of criminal justice degree Saturday, majoring in digital forensics and minoring in criminalistics.

“As I took my first campus tour, I knew that Tiffin University would be my new home,” Searles said when deciding on where she would attend college. “I went to a very small high school and with TU having small class sizes too, it was a nice transition for me.”

Throughout her college career, Searles said she faced some challenges with procrastination.

“Some days I just wanted to quit and not worry about homework and studying any more,” she said. “But my parents and fiance really helped and encouraged me.”

Searles said she also changed her major twice over her time at TU.

“Even with the challenges, I was able to graduate with academic honors in three years,” she said. “I am so thankful for all of Tiffin University’s help.”

Over the spring semester, classes went to primarily online instruction due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Searles said she didn’t realize in her last semester she wouldn’t have another seated class again.

“Overall, it has been an emotional roller-coaster for me to have everything online,” she said. “Before this pandemic, I have only taken one online class. Trying to keep track of all the deadlines for each of my classes was a challenge, but my family and the professors really helped me push through.”

Following graduation, Searles is unsure what her plans are.

“All I know for sure is that I want to move somewhere warm and do some traveling,” Searles said. “I’m still considering if I want to go to grad school or jump right into my career.”

Searles participated in many clubs and honor societies on campus. She served as the treasurer of the Alpha Phi Sigma Criminal Justice Honor Society and member of the National Honor Society of Leadership and Success, member of the undergrad chapter of the Ohio Innocence Project, Tiffn Hall and House Association and Association for Computing Machinery.

A native of Sycamore, Grant Ekleberry also grew up in the area and graduated from Mohawk High School in 2013. He earned a bachelor of business administration in marketing in 2016 and master’s degree of business administration in finance this year.

Ekleberry currently works at The First National Bank of Sycamore as a loan officer and credit analyst.

For Ekleberry, choosing TU better served him to commute to school and work.

“It turned out to be one of the best decision I have ever made.” he said.

Ekleberry said he had a great experience while at TU.

“I had great connections with the faculty and staff,” he said. “These connections even led to internships and even my first job.”

His program was mostly online, so having the switch to only online instruction wasn’t a major adjustment for Ekleberry.

“I think the majority of the adjustment came from learning how to deal with everything going on around us and making the most of the situation,” Ekleberry said. “I give a lot of credit to the faculty, staff and students “” both at Tiffin University and all the area colleges and schools “” that had to make this adjustment, seemingly overnight.”

Ekleberry said he plans to take what he has learned from TU and apply it to his current position.

“I truly enjoy working in this community and enjoy working in the banking industry,” he said. “I know that my studies at TU have provided me with a solid foundation for my career.”

The ceremony was scheduled virtually due to the ongoing health crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic.