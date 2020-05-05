EDITOR’S NOTE: To see a version of this story without the paywall, click on the “Coronavirus” tab in the middle of the home page. To keep the community informed, we’ve lifted the paywall on all stories about the coronavirus.

By MICHAEL HARRINGTON

FOR THE REVIEW TIMES

PUT-IN-BAY — During any other year at this time, the village of Put-in-Bay would be preparing for the swell of tourists coming to the island.

But due to COVID-19, island leaders announced only residents, property owners, and essential business and service providers would be allowed ashore.

“We didn’t make the decision lightly,” village Mayor Jessica Dress said. “Being a tourist community, the nature of our business is people coming and going, but for the safety of our residents, cottagers, guests and workers, these limitations are necessary.”

An outbreak of the coronavirus on Put-in-Bay could devastate inhabitants since the island has no doctors, medical facilities, and evacuation options are limited.

Essential island businesses — including the hardware store, general store, post office and gas station — will remain open but with reduced hours.

The village docks, state parks, public bathrooms, dining-in restaurants, bars and lodging facilities not supporting essential workers are all closed.

The village and other island governments — Put-in-Bay Township and Put-in-Bay Township Port Authority — consulted with area businesses before they decided to close the island to tourists.

Dress said there was some hesitation at first due to tourism’s importance to the island’s economy, but everyone knew it was necessary.

“I’m always impressed with our community’s ability to come together and work for the greater good,” Dress said.

The island hopes to welcome tourists back when Gov. Mike DeWine lifts the stay-at-home order, which he recently extended to May 29.

In the meantime, the village and businesses continue to work together and prepare for the return of guests.

“We will be reevaluating daily, and as soon as it’s safe, we’re ready to see everyone,” Dress said.