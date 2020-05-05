By JILL GOSCHE

FOR THE REVIEW TIMES

TIFFIN — Seneca County Museum announced Sunday the museum has been closed and Director Tonia Hoffert was laid off.

Seneca County commissioners have had to make cutbacks due to a dramatic decrease of sales tax revenue coming into the county, according to the museum.

“It’s certainly understandable the reasons for cutbacks and that the museum is one of those nonessential businesses that isn’t needed right now. But it’s unfortunate and disappointing that this has happened when it did, because we had so many ambitious plans for 2020,” it announced.

Officials were told that at some time in the future, when the tax revenues return, the museum would open again, according to the museum.

It is located at 28 Clay St., Tiffin.

Before the museum closed in late March, officials had moved the majority of the Tiffin Glass collection to another area of the museum so old display cases could be removed and new ones installed.

They were working on an updated 1913 Flood program and were gathering photos for a new book; had three ghost-hunting tours scheduled for a fundraising project; and had been working on plans for Tiffin’s bicentennial in 2022 and Seneca County’s bicentennial in 2024, according to the museum.

There won’t be anyone at the museum to respond to emails or help with local history projects, the museum announced.

Officials might be able to provide some historical assistance if people contact them through the museum Facebook page, but help will be limited.

“For now, we stand ready to help with local history projects and our beloved museum “¦ and we eagerly wait for the museum to reopen. Until then, everyone needs to stay safe and follow the recommended guidelines. Our ancestors suffered through a similar pandemic in 1918 that made world history, and here we are again, living through a worldwide event that will forever go down in history,” the museum announced.