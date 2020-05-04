By SCOTT COTTOS

STAFF WRITER

Aleiya Douglas has been no different than anyone else in regard to the coronavirus.

You may not feel the physical effects of it, but it gets to you mentally in some way, shape or form. And if you’re a high school senior like Douglas, who lives in Fostoria and attends Elmwood, much of what you’ve anticipated in your entire life is now part of the unknown.

“You can have really good days where everything is totally fine and you’re getting along with whatever’s happening,” Douglas said. “You’re just kind of making your way and doing your school work and hobbies and keeping busy. And then I feel like there are other days where you’re just kind of thinking about stuff or you get more news updates. I feel like I can’t even watch the news because if I do, I’ll be upset. So, it’s definitely had a big impact on me. It’s not just high school you don’t get to finish; it’s all those last memories.”

With skills beyond those of the average high school senior, Douglas has the ability to transform her feelings into the composition and performance of music. Having planned all along to write and perform a story about her graduation year, she’s done just that as the home stretch of the Class of 2020 approaches under circumstances of uncertainty that no one could have imagined.

Her performance of “You To Thank,” in which she accompanies her vocals on piano, can be found on Douglas’ Facebook page.

She also posted it on her Twitter account with the message: “Hey guys! So I wrote this song a few days ago and it’s dedicated to my class of 2020 and all the other seniors who can relate to this. Hope you enjoy.”

“I love writing music and I always planned in my head that it’d be really cool to write a song in my senior year when we are starting to get toward the end of year because it would be something that meant something to my class — kind of the last chapter and we’re about to finish this,” she said. “I felt like it would mean more if I wrote it then than at the beginning of the year or some other time.

“And I feel that with everything that’s happening right now, especially seniors have been feeling really bad about everything that’s going on and things don’t get to happen for them anymore, I felt if I could write a heartwarming song that kind of steered away from what’s happening right now and focused on what you’re supposed to be thinking about — the journey you’re about to complete and the next chapter of life and all the people who were there to support you — maybe it would somehow make them feel better and not make them think so much about the current situation.”

The song concludes with the verse:

“And if I had a single wish and I had to choose,

It’d be that all your dreams, may they finally come true.

And though I’m gonna miss you all like crazy, I know that we’ll find our way.

And I’ll forever have you to thank.”

Remarks on Facebook have been glowing:

• “Beautiful as always! Love how you keep it real Aleiya, & Praying that ALL 2020 Grads get to have their day!”

• “Goosebumps. Great job Aleiya!”

And one response from Twitter read: “you’re so talented, this honestly made me cry. thank you for sharing this”

While people have long known of Douglas’ vocal skills — for example, she sang the national anthem at least year’s state boys basketball tournament — her writing ability hasn’t come to light nearly as much.

Douglas said she first wrote a song as a freshman at now-closed St. Wendelin High School and has completed five works that she would call actual songs. And those works haven’t come from actual brainstorming sessions.

“You have to feel it,” she said. “You can’t just force yourself to sit down and write a song. … It really just has to come to me. I might think of a rhythm in my head and then I’ll be like, ‘Wow, I could really do something with this,’ and then start adding onto it.”

Douglas plans to attend the University of Cincinnati after leaving Elmwood. She’s undecided on a major, but she does plan to audition for the school’s conservatory of music and pursue a career in the performing arts.

Douglas’ mother, Dionna Brenamen, is accustomed to seeing her daughter chase her dreams with serious intentions.

“I am very, very proud of her,” Brenamen said. “I feel like a lot of times we decide we want to do something and then some of us are very persistent and then we keep doing it and do the steps to where you’re looking to go. That’s what Aleiya is. She has always been tenacious about not just sitting back and letting life take over. She makes sure that she’s making herself available for the different ensembles and solos and musicals and opportunities where she’s gotten to sing at different games and, of course, creating her own music.

“Aleiya has been passionate about this. Even though it really came up in high school, I can remember when she was just a toddler and she was on the soccer field with her sister — her sister was playing soccer at the Y — and Aleiya was just singing her heart out on that soccer field and she was so young that the way she was singing back then, people would always make comments about her ability to sing. And she’s never stopped.”