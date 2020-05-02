BOWLING GREEN — Effective immediately, all people entering the courthouse complex and all Wood County buildings are required to wear a mask, scarf, or other covering on their face prior to entering, a news release from the Wood County Commissioners says.

Masks must be worn in all public areas of all buildings, and social distancing of at least 6 feet should be maintained. Additionally, all visitors will have their temperature taken and be asked several health questions before being permitted to proceed. If they have a fever greater than 100 degrees, they must wait while a representative of the office they wish to visit is contacted.

Wood County is unable to provide masks to visitors.

As Wood County Offices and Departments work to comply with the Governor’s re-opening plan, it is recommended that visitors call before going to a building, as access to many offices and departments is restricted. Those seeking phone numbers for county offices and department should visit website www.co.wood.oh.us. Persons seeking information by phone should call 419-354-9000 or 1-866-860-4140 (toll free).