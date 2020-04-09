May 2 Fostoria Farmers’ Market has been canceled.

The 16th annual blood analysis program co-sponsored by Wood County Hospital Foundation and the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Foundation scheduled for April 25 has been postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

All registrants will be notified again when a new date is scheduled.

Hancock County Historical Museum’s annual meeting scheduled April 15 has been canceled to comply with social distancing requirements.

The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library Board of Trustees’ regular meeting scheduled for April 14 has been canceled due to the library being closed.