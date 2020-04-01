TIFFIN — The Seneca County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to discuss reductions to the county budget Thursday while meeting in an outside-the-box fashion in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting, scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., will be conducted digitally with the commissioners on video from their own homes. To maintain maximum accessibility during this health crisis, the meeting will be recorded, archived and streamed live through teleconferencing website Zoom.

Residents can join the Zoom meeting by computer or mobile device at https://zoom.us/j/518443291.

Residents also can download the Zoom meeting app and join with meeting ID 518 443 291.

For those who would rather call in and listen to the audio of the meeting while it is occurring, they can dial 646-558-8656 and use the meeting ID.

The commissioners are using this format to attempt to decrease the spread of COVID-19.

Residents are asked to join the meeting about 5-10 minutes before it begins Thursday.

For more information, call 419-447-4550 or email county Public Relations Coordinator Jimmy Flint at jflint@senecacountyohio.gov.

The budget discussion will take place during the old business portion of the meeting.

During new business, the commissioners are to consider:

• A $100,000 supplemental appropriation to the Maintenance and Repair Fund for contract projects,

• Authorizing the updated prevention, retention and contingency plan on behalf of Seneca County Department of Job and Family Services.

• Authorizing a contract with M&B Asphalt for the 2020 pavement resurfacing project. The company submitted a $1,369,102.74 bid for the project, which will include work on county roads 32, 34, 54 and 594.

• Authorizing a contract with Bruce Harris and Associates on behalf of the Seneca County Auditor’s Office.