TIFFIN — Seneca County Health Commissioner Beth Schweitzer dealt with a familiar non-coronavirus question during her Facebook Live update Monday.

Questions she has received via phone calls, emails and Facebook messages — and mostly plans to answer individually, she said — involved construction and demolition debris that is transported by rail into the county from New York to go into Sunny Farms Landfill.

That topic often came about during 2019 as the landfill, located about four miles south of Fostoria, fought to keep its operating license in the county.

Schweitzer said the county has no jurisdiction over the railcars entering the county from out of state.

“That is under the jurisdiction of interstate commerce, which is federal, and no state has the authority to overrule that,” she said.

She said the situation is similar to interstate trucking, which is needed to fill grocery store shelves with products from across the country.

“This waste coming in by railcar is delivered to one place, no one handles it and it’s buried,” she said. “There are no legitimate potential contaminant pathways in this process, but there are much greater ones elsewhere in the state.”

She said no landfills are being asked to shut down because they are considered an essential business.

Schweitzer said some residents expressed concern that medical waste that has been in contact with COVID-19 cases could be in the railcars. She said medical waste is not included in demolition debris.

“Even if it did, the length of time it takes the railcars to arrive at their destination at the landfill takes weeks from the time those railcars were loaded,” she said. “No living virus could be transmitted because three to four days is the longest it has been shown to live.”

She quoted similar opinions from the Ohio Department of Health, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and other authorities.

“As I said before, the main exposure route is from person-to-person contact,” she said.

Schweitzer also addressed a question about golf courses being open.

The Ohio Department of Health has said they can be open. However, the six-foot distancing rule must be followed and only one person is allowed per cart. Golf carts must be sanitized between each user and any surface that is touched by multiple people must be sanitized regularly.