FREMONT — Those who need help with utility payments will have additional time to apply through Great Lakes Community Action Partnership (GLCAP), as the deadlines for assistance applications have been extended due to events surrounding the coronavirus.

Utility payment and fuel shortage assistance via GLCAP’s Emergency Home Energy Assistance Program (EHEAP) is now available through April 30. The program helps households that have had utility disconnects or are at risk of a utility shutoff, and also helps households facing a shortage of wood, kerosene, propane, or other bulk fuel supplies to purchase additional supplies.

GLCAP will also continue to assist households with attaining utility or bulk fuel bill credits through the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP), available now through May 31. HEAP offers a once-per-year credit to help eligible households with utility costs.

Both programs are available to residents of Wood, Sandusky, Ottawa and Seneca counties who are at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty level ($45,062.50 income per year for a family of four).

GLCAP will also continue to enroll households in the Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP) Plus program, which gives regulated utilities customers an opportunity to set up fixed utility payment plans according to their household income. PIPP Plus is available for Wood, Sandusky, Ottawa and Seneca County households that are at or below 150 percent of the federal poverty level ($38,625 income per year/family of four).

Those seeking EHEAP assistance will have an appointment via telephone to speak with a GLCAP representative to complete the application. HEAP and PIPP Plus applications may be completed online by visiting www.glcap.org/heap and following the links under the Home Energy Assistance Program section.

Appointment scheduling and details on assistance are available online at www.glcap.org/heap, or by calling 888-441-4327.