FINDLAY — The board of trustees of The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation has established the Community Emergency Support Fund to be used for nonprofit recovery from crises such as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“In times of crisis, The Community Foundation stands ready to help the nonprofit organizations doing the critical work in Hancock County,” said Katherine Kreuchauf, foundation president. “This fund will allow the Foundation to aid them in long-term recovery efforts from crises like the novel coronavirus pandemic.”

The foundation board has made an initial donation of $100,000 from the foundation’s annual grant pool to create the fund.

“The Community Foundation board of trustees’ top priority is doing our part to create a safe, healthy, thriving Hancock County,” Chairperson Gary Wilson said. “By creating and seeding this fund, we are supporting that vision and hope the community will, too. The board will continue to monitor and respond to community needs as they arise as a result of COVID-19.”

Kreuchauf said, “The effects of this pandemic will be felt by the nonprofits for a very long time. “We invite the community to help us grow the Community Emergency Support Fund. By partnering with you, our donors, we will be able to amplify the fund and make a greater impact. We can’t do it alone.”

The foundation’s grants committee will accept applications on a rolling basis beginning April 15. Applications will be accepted on a monthly basis until the emergency is over or the funds are depleted.

“Strengthening organizations is a vital part of our mission,” said Brian Treece, foundation program director. “We want to ensure nonprofit organizations have the support they need to continue their missions in these challenging times.”

Visit www.community-foundation.com/emergency to learn more about the Foundation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, obtain a grant application, or to donate to the Community Emergency Support Fund. All dollars donated will be granted and no fees will be applied to these gifts.