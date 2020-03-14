The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced Friday in a memo to schools that a no-contact period for coaches and a shutdown of facilities used for conducting athletic activities will be in effect for all school-sponsored sports beginning Tuesday and through April 5.

The OHSAA also put a tentative plan in place to resume spring sports from April 6-10, with scrimmages and regular-season contests beginning April 11. Spring sports tournaments will remain on the dates as currently scheduled.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday made an announcement asking all of Ohio’s kindergarten through 12th-grade schools to shut down for three weeks, beginning at the conclusion of the school day Monday through Friday, April 3, due to the coronavirus threat.

Winter sports tournaments, including regional and state boys basketball, state girls basketball, state wrestling and state hockey, remain postponed. According to the memo, the OHSAA will continue to assess the situation daily given the rapidly changing events nationally and provide updates on a regular basis.

The no-contact period, which prohibits any coach (paid or volunteer) to provide coaching, physical fitness programs or open gyms to team members, is also in effect for winter sports.

Spring sports state tournaments are scheduled to take place in late May and early June. The boys tennis state tournament is slated for May 29-30; state softball is June 4-6 at Firestone Stadium in Akron; state baseball June 11-13 at Canal Park in Akron; and state track and field June 5-6 at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus.