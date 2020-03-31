Home Business News Correction: Virus Outbreak-Instacart story Advertisement || Business News Correction: Virus Outbreak-Instacart story By Review Times - March 31, 2020 14 NEW YORK (AP) — In a story March 30, about workers striking, The Associated Press erroneously reported a Whole Foods “sick out” was scheduled for Wednesday. It is scheduled for Tuesday. Comments comments RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Business News US consumer confidence drops sharply in March as virus starts to have impact Business News With $2.7B reserves, FIFA’s cash help for virus-hit soccer Business News Stocks open slightly lower; market is on track for its biggest quarterly decline since the fourth quarter of 2008 TRENDING Mask delivery March 31, 2020 Helping hands March 31, 2020 Seneca County records 1st COVID-19 death March 31, 2020