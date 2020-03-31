Benchmark crude oil rose 39 cents to settle at $20.48 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, fell 2 cents to close at $22.74 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline fell 1 cent to 57 cents a gallon. Heating oil fell 1 cent to $1.01 a gallon. Natural gas dropped 5 cents to $1.64 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold fell $46.60 to $1,596.60 an ounce, silver rose 2 cents to $14.16 an ounce and copper rose 7 cents to $2.23 a pound.

The dollar fell to 107.63 Japanese yen from 107.89 yen. The euro fell to $1.1017 from $1.1043.