LA VISTA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s liquor control agency has called a movie theater bar in suburban Omaha to account for accidentally serving two customers cocktails that contained cleaning solution.

The Alamo Drafthouse in La Vista could have its liquor license suspended, canceled or revoked at the March 10 hearing before the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. The commission also could add specific conditions to the license.

The women, ages 45 and 51, took sips on Jan. 28 and soon began to feel burning sensations in their throats and stomachs at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in La Vista, authorities said.

The women also had trouble breathing. They were taken to a hospital for treatment and then released. A server experienced similar symptoms after tasting the drinks and was treated as well.

A bottle that had contained a liqueur was being used to store cleaning solution for lines that connect beer kegs to taps. The bottle had been placed near the bar, police said.

Tyler Calabrese, a partner in the franchise location, described what happened as “a truly awful situation.” He said the company’s health and safety procedures were not followed and that the employee responsible was fired and other staff was retrained.