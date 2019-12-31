NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:
Tencent Music Entertainment Group, up 7 cents to $11.74
The Chinese sincompany is part of consortium buying a 10% stake in Universal Music Group from French company Vivendi.
Sina Corp., up $2.74 to $39.93
The Chinese online media company announced a $500 million share buyback program.
Core Laboratories NV, down $9.79 to $37.67
The Amsterdam-based energy company lowered its fourth-quarter estimates and said it will cut its dividend.
McDermott International Inc., down 7 cents to 68 cents
The Wall Street Journal reported that the engineering company is considering filing for bankruptcy.
Uber Technologies Inc., unchanged at $29.74
Uber sued to block a new California law aimed at giving wage and benefits protections to independent contractors.
Walt Disney Co., up 86 cents to $144.63
The giant media company dominated domestic movie-going in 2019 like no studio ever has, with a 38% share.
EOG Resources Inc. , up $1.37 to $83.76
Energy companies were holding up better than other sectors but are still in last place for the year to date.
Netflix Inc., up 26 cents to $323.57
Netflix said its own shows and movies were the most-watched programming on the service in 2019, The Wall Street Journal reported.