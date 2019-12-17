TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Six senior executives are being outed at at Bed Bath & Beyond, the first major maneuver by a new CEO that the retailer recruited from Target.

The chain had a three-year decline in same-store sales growth, while sales growth has dropped for three consecutive quarters. Gross income has dropped for 10 straight quarters.

The departures announced Tuesday include the company’s chief merchandising officer, marketing officer, digital officer, it’s general counsel and its chief administrative officer. The company’s chief brand officer resigned last week.

Mark Tritton was named CEO about two months ago after successfully rejuvenating Target’s private label brands while launching 30 new brands at the retailer as its chief merchandising officer.