NEW YORK (AP) — Utah’s Salt Lake Tribune is taking an intriguing approach toward survival by successfully petitioning the IRS to let it become a nonprofit. That allows people to claim a tax deduction if they donate money to the paper.

Publisher Paul Huntsman says he’s already heard from several fellow newspaper executives and lawyers over the past few weeks to see if it could work with their newspaper.

It may not always be a fit, since most newspapers are owned by profit-seeking chains, but experts say it could be a good supplement to advertising sales and subscriptions.