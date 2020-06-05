Hancock County has had 44 confirmed and nine probable cases of COVID-19, Hancock Public Health reported Friday.

Of these, six are “active” cases, meaning the individual is under quarantine or observation right now.

The 35 females and 18 males range in age from 15 to 87.

One county resident has died of the virus and 10 others, in addition to that person, have been hospitalized.

To date, 968 Hancock County residents have been tested for the virus, according to Hancock Public Health. Of these, 914 came back negative and 10 are pending results.