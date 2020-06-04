Auto parts maker G.S.W. Manufacturing will cut its workforce by 57 employees on or about July 31, the company reported to the state.
In 2019, the company employed about 300 at its 1801 Production Drive plant. An attempt to reach the company for comment this morning was unsuccessful.
