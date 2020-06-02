The annual City of Findlay fireworks display for the July 4 Independence Day celebration has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Ohio Department of Health’s order barring mass gatherings.

Jeff Cole, president of the Hancock County Agricultural Society, said the group was unable to secure the financial sponsorship or needed permits for the celebration due to the ban on mass gatherings in the State of Ohio.

He said each year more than 10,000 people gather at the fairgrounds to watch the fireworks, and even more watch from backyards, patios, and parking lots.

“We plan to be back next year better than ever after this current situation is behind us,” he said.

“Celebrating our nation’s independence is one of our most cherished traditions,” said Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn.

Muryn said, unfortunately, this year, residents will have to celebrate in “less traditional ways.”

“As soon as it is safe to have large gatherings, citizens can count on one-heck-of a party to celebrate our nation, our community’s resilience, and those who serve our nation,” she said.