A Facebook event titled “Findlay, Ohio Peaceful Protest Week!!!” states that protests will continue from noon to 5 p.m. through the week outside the City of Findlay Municipal Building, 319 Dorney Plaza.

“We will be meeting tomorrow @ 12 NOON and the rest of the week at the same time until SOMETHING changes for the POSITIVE!!! Anyone that would like to SHARE THEIR EXPERIENCE and SPEAK TO OUR CROWDS IS MORE THAN WELCOME!!!” the event reads.

Volunteers are needed to help supply water and food, the post says.