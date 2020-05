Hancock County now has had 42 confirmed and eight probable cases of COVID-19, Hancock Public Health reported today.

Of these, five are considered “active” cases, meaning the individual is under quarantine or isolation.

The 33 females and 17 males range in age from 15 to 87.

One county resident has died of the virus. Ten others, in addition to that person, have been hospitalized. These figures include two new hospitalizations since Wednesday.