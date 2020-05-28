BOWLING GREEN — State Highway Patrol troopers filed first- and second-degree felony drug charges against a Michigan man after a traffic stop in Wood County last week, according to a Thursday news release from the state patrol, Columbus. During the traffic stop, troopers seized a pound of marijuana, 136 grams of heroin, 60 grams of methamphetamine and 300 suspected fentanyl pills worth approximately $60,212.
At 1 p.m. May 19, , troopers stopped a rented 2019 Chrysler Town and Country with Florida registration for a “following-too-close” violation on Interstate 75. Suspected criminal “indicators” caused troopers to request a search of the vehicle and the driver, Cecil Wilson, 50, Highland Park, Mich. gave permission.
Wilson is in the Wood County Justice Center, Bowling Green. He has been charged with possession and trafficking in heroin, both first-degree felonies; and possession and trafficking in methamphetamine, both second-degree felonies.
If convicted, he could face up to 38 years in prison and a fine up to $70,000.
Michigan man faces felony drug charges after I-75 traffic stop
