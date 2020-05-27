Hancock Public Health reported no change in the number of COVID-19 cases from Tuesday to Wednesday, but one additional hospitalization.

The county has had 40 confirmed and eight probable cases of the virus, according to the health department’s social media post Wednesday afternoon. Of these, four are “active” cases, meaning they are currently under quarantine or isolation.

The 32 females and 16 males range in age from 15 to 81.

One county resident has died of the virus and eight others, in addition to that person, have been hospitalized.