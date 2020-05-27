Hancock County’s unemployment rate rose from 3.9 percent in March to 17.3 percent in April, the State Job and Family Services Department reported.
Hancock County’s jobless rate ranked 51st among Ohio’s 88 counties in April.
Rates among neighboring counties in April, with March rates in parentheses, were: Allen County, 20.6 percent (5.7 percent); Hardin, 22.5 (5.4); Henry, 21.1 (7); Putnam, 14.9 (4.1); Seneca, 21.3 (5.3); Wood, 17.1 (4.6); Wyandot, 20.4 (4.1).
The statewide unemployment rate, which is seasonally adjusted, increased to 16.8 percent in April from 5.8 percent in March, the state reported.
Hancock County jobless rate spiked in April
