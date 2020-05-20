The Ohio High School Athletic Association football playoffs will be expanded from eight schools per region to 12 beginning in the 2021 season after the OHSAA Board of Directors voted unanimously for the expansion in its May meeting Wednesday afternoon.

The expansion will increase the number of football playoff qualifiers from 224 to 336. The playoffs consist of 28 regions in seven divisions. Football is the only OHSAA team sport in which not every school qualifies for the postseason.

According to an OHSAA release Wednesday, the top four seeds will have a bye in the first round of the playoffs. The No. 12 seed will play at the No. 5 seed, No. 11 at No. 6, No. 10 at No. 7 and No. 9 at No. 8. In the second round, the No. 1 seed will play the winner of the 8 vs. 9 game; the No. 2 seed will play the 6/11 winner; the No. 3 seed will play the 7/10 winner and the No. 4 seed will play the 5/12 winner.

The higher seeded teams will have the opportunity to host their playoff games during the first and second rounds.

“We still have details to work out regarding the format and specific season dates, but this vote by the Board gives us the green light to finalize those details for 2021,” Beau Rugg, Senior Director of Officiating and Sport Management for the OHSAA and the Association’s football administrator, said in a statement. “We are thankful for the Board’s support on this proposal, which will bring all the great things of playoff football to 112 additional schools and communities.”

The 9-0 affirmative vote was given to a recommendation from the OHSAA staff, which was based on a proposal from the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association, according to the release.

The football finals in 2021 are expected to end during the same weekend as previously scheduled (Dec. 2-5), according to the release. Schools will still be permitted to play 10 regular season contests.

The OHSAA’s decision to expand to 12 teams per region is the first addition to the football playoffs since 2013 when a seventh division was added to bring the number of qualifiers to 224. The OHSAA football playoffs began in 1972 when 12 schools qualified (four schools in each of three classes), according to the release. Expansion first came in 1980 when the OHSAA changed to five divisions with eight teams each (40 total qualifiers). A sixth division was added in 1994 (96 total qualifiers) and the number of qualifiers increased to eight schools per region in 1999 (192 total qualifiers).