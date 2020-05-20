Traffic is restricted today from Bluffton to Findlay corporation limits for resurfacing of Hancock County 313. Restrictions are expected to last three weeks.

Traffic will be maintained and motorists should use caution in the area or seek alternative routes.

Also, Allen Township 108, from Allen Township 229 to Allen Township 232 is closed to traffic today for road paving.

Allen Township 114, from Allen Township 229 to Allen Township 232, will be closed Friday for road paving.

The closures are dependent on the weather.