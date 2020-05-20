OLD FORT — A Clyde man was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Seneca County 15, southeast of Old Fort, early Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the State Highway Patrol, Fremont post.
Noah T. Stockmaster, 21, of Clyde, was driving a 1997 Pontiac Grand Prix north on Seneca County 15 about 12:44 a.m. Wednesday when he drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. Stockmaster was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt and alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.
The accident happened on Seneca County Road 15 south of Pleasant Township 166.
Assisting at the accident were the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, Old Fort Fire Department, North Central Emergency Medical Service, D&D Towing, and Seneca County Coroner Dr. Mark Akers.
Clyde man killed in single-vehicle accident near Old Fort
