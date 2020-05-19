Steve Robinson, president of Owens Community College, announced in a letter to the campus community Tuesday that he is resigning.

Robinson will become president of Lansing Community College in Michigan.

“The timeframe for my departure will be 60 days,” he wrote in the letter. “I was not seeking another position, but when I was recruited, I needed to explore this rare opportunity to return to the college where I began my teaching career.”

He also wrote, “I am truly sad to leave the incredible people of Owens. I have learned so much from you, and I will be forever grateful.”

Owens’ board of trustees will meet June 2 and begin discussing the process of seeking a new president.