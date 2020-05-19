LEBANON, Ohio (AP) and The Courier — An Ohio prison inmate, and former Findlay resident, who confessed to killing a fellow inmate in a letter sent to a newspaper has been convicted in the slaying and sentenced to death.

A three-judge panel found Joel Drain guilty of aggravated murder and two other felonies on Monday, taking about an hour to reach their decision. The verdict will automatically be appealed to the Ohio Supreme Court.

The 38-year-old man’s attorneys presented little evidence in his defense. Drain had waived his right to a jury trial and pleaded no contest to the charges that stemmed from the April 2019 slaying of 29-year-old Christopher Richardson. Both were then inmates at a state prison near Lebanon.

The Columbus Dispatch reported in July 2019 that it had received a letter from Drain confessing to Richardson’s slaying. Drain was serving a life term at the time for a 2016 slaying.

Drain sent a letter to the Columbus newspaper saying that he assaulted Richardson, 29, at the Warren Correctional Institution in April 2019. Richardson later died at a hospital in the Dayton area.

Drain wrote, “I did it on camera, coaxed him in my cell. Beat him. Stabbed him. And strangled him,” according to The Dispatch.

He was serving 38 years to life in prison for the aggravated murder of Randy L. Grose, 56, of Findlay, along with other felony charges.

Grose died by strangulation, the Lucas County Coroner’s Office found. He also had stab wounds to his head and abdomen and multiple blunt-force injuries, police said.

Drain was sentenced by former Hancock County Common Pleas Court Judge Joseph Niemeyer to another seven years in prison for the non-fatal stabbing of his father.