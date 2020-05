Hancock County now has had 36 confirmed and 10 probable cases of COVID-19, Hancock Public Health reported today.

Of these, seven are considered “active” cases, meaning they are currently under quarantine or isolation.

The 31 females and 15 males range in age from 15 to 81.

One county resident has died of the virus and seven others, in addition to that person, have been hospitalized. (All seven have since been discharged from the hospital.)