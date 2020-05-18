Blanchard Valley Health System announced Monday that it is now offering antibody testing for COVID-19, and can offer convalescent plasma as treatment for inpatient, critically ill, confirmed COVID-19 patients.

Patients who would like to know if they have had COVID-19 should contact their primary care provider to order a test through the health system’s outpatient laboratory. Unlike the nasal swabs that test for active COVID-19 infections, the antibody test is taken through a blood draw. The antibodies will typically show up about one to two weeks after someone has been infected with COVID-19.

Blanchard Valley’s outpatient laboratory is working in collaboration with the Mayo Clinic to test for antibodies. Once a patient has completed a blood draw, the sample is sent to Mayo Clinic to be tested. It takes approximately 72 hours to receive results, which patients should get from their primary care provider. Patients are advised to check with their insurance company to see if COVID-19 antibody testing is covered in their plan.

“We do not know for certain that having COVID-19 antibodies gives people immunity, but this testing will give us a better idea of how many people within our community have been infected,” said Bonnie VanSchoik, director of laboratory services, in a press release. “We do not want to give people the idea that they are now protected. Everyone should continue to use precautions such as wearing a mask in public, social distancing and washing hands regularly.”

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, such as cough, difficulty breathing, fever, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell, you should seek diagnostic nasal swab testing. Blanchard Valley’s triage and testing center can be reached at 419-423-7890 to initiate pre-screening efforts. If it is an emergency, call 911.

Blanchard Valley has been accepted and registered as a participating site in Mayo Clinic’s Expanded Access Protocol for Convalescent Plasma Program for treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Researchers believe that convalescent plasma, which refers to blood plasma collected from people who have recovered from COVID-19, may help patients with advanced illness from COVID-19. The antibodies in the plasma may have the ability to help patients fight the virus and recover more quickly.

Mayo Clinic is the lead institution in the use of investigational convalescent plasma for hospitalized patients with severe or life-threatening COVID-19 and was designated to do so by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on April 3.

Blanchard Valley Health System can now offer convalescent plasma as treatment for inpatient, critically ill, confirmed COVID-19 patients. The health system is working in partnership with the local Red Cross to obtain the plasma. Once the Red Cross has access to plasma with the patient’s matching blood type, it is transferred to Blanchard Valley for patient transfusion. The patient is transfused with the donor’s plasma, which contains antibodies that may attack the virus and may help the patient recover more rapidly. The process of receiving the plasma takes on average five to seven days.

“Blanchard Valley Health System is pleased to offer our patients the benefits of convalescent plasma, during a time where COVID-19 treatments are extremely needed,” said Natalie Phoenix, director of emergency services, in a press release. “The plasma transfusion has shown very promising, positive improvements in the health of those diagnosed with COVID-19.”